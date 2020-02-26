Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 13.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) fell 13.5% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.31, 210,989 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,085,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CDEV. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $633.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

