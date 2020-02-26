Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $107.95 and last traded at $105.59, with a volume of 66669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.02.

The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after purchasing an additional 406,428 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Medpace by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

