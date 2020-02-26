3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $149.24 and last traded at $149.50, with a volume of 1450307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.55.

Specifically, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,398. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after buying an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of 3M by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,774,000 after buying an additional 511,845 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

