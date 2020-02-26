Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $97.28, but opened at $96.64. Carter’s shares last traded at $92.70, with a volume of 580,434 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Carter’s Company Profile (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

