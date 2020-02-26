Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst traded as high as C$36.63 and last traded at C$36.35, with a volume of 26637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.05.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.75 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper bought 199,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.47 per share, with a total value of C$6,069,106.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,280,038 shares in the company, valued at C$313,206,029.76. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.85 per share, with a total value of C$351,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,307,887 shares in the company, valued at C$132,898,313.95. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 566,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,740.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.98.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

