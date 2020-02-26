Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$109.99 and last traded at C$107.50, with a volume of 126289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$106.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$94.28.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

