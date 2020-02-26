Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Sidoti lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $56.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. Orthofix Medical traded as low as $37.30 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 92946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 214,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $699.32 million, a P/E ratio of -22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

