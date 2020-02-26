Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 279898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSM. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.58.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

