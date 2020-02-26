Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock to . DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as low as $192.12 and last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 708083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.33.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.88.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after purchasing an additional 498,416 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,049,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224,630 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $27,634,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

