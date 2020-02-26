Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock to . DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as low as $192.12 and last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 708083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.33.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.88.
In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.37 and a beta of 0.96.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
