Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $828.58, but opened at $833.79. Tesla shares last traded at $804.97, with a volume of 11,758,115 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $74,210,516. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $410.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $661.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.77, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

