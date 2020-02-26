T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Down 8.4% Following Weak Earnings

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) was down 8.4% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.76, approximately 24,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 824,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

In related news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 71,741 shares of company stock worth $79,423 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 20.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,369 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

