Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.37, but opened at $50.26. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Newmont Goldcorp shares last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 5,113,093 shares trading hands.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,820 shares of company stock worth $1,496,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,522,000. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 46,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,708,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

