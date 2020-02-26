Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading 0.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to an outperformer rating. CIBC now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.75. Eldorado Gold traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.98, 677,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,014,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

