Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

2/25/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/25/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

1/17/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

