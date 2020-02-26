Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.50. The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 1237396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.29.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.