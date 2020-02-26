NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $33.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 17,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 256,712 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $18.87.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.
In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $292,838.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,650.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 44,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $694,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.
