NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $33.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 17,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 256,712 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $18.87.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $292,838.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,650.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 44,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $694,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,944.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

