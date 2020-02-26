Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Price Down 18.5% After Insider Selling

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) shares traded down 18.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.20, 777,340 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 455,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Specifically, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $4,612,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.54 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 102.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 571,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

