Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 21330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

APTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $551.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.51.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

