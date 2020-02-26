Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 260881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million.

HT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,146 shares of company stock valued at $162,744. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 248,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 152,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 303.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 137,033 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $528.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

