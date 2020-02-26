Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nabors Industries traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.89, 81,191 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,677,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NBR. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.03%.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.