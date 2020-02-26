Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $3.25 to $1.75. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. Groupon traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 179068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.53.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,238 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $861.71 million, a P/E ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

