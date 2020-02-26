Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €42.00 by Berenberg Bank

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BFSA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of BFSA stock opened at €29.45 ($34.24) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.67. Befesa has a 52 week low of €26.75 ($31.10) and a 52 week high of €40.70 ($47.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.46.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

