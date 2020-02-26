Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$14.75

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.60 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

