Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG):

2/20/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $133.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions & active drilling in the lucrative Permian Basin. Diamondback's twin acquisitions of Energen Corporation and Ajax Resources, totaling more than $10 billion are expected to further strengthen its Permian position & growth prospects along with offering the firm with synergy benefits. The company also unveiled a $2 billion buyback scheme through year-end 2020 that shows its ability to generate decent levels of free cash flows. However, apart from the widespread flaring and pipeline constraints, natural gas prices have been extremely weak in the Permian, thereby denting Diamondback earnings. It has lost 16.6% over the six months, underperforming its industry, which has decreased 10.8% over the same period. Hence, it warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

1/24/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $134.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $115.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

1/9/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $137.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/8/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after buying an additional 511,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after buying an additional 450,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after buying an additional 137,234 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

