American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters has set its Q4 guidance at $0.34-0.36 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

