Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.42.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $348.11 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $271.56 and a 52-week high of $398.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.23 and a 200-day moving average of $357.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after buying an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,508,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.