Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Garmin Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Garmin in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Garmin’s FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Garmin has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

