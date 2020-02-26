Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Garmin Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Garmin in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Garmin’s FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Garmin has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Befesa PT Set at €42.00 by Berenberg Bank
Befesa PT Set at €42.00 by Berenberg Bank
Summit Industrial Income REIT PT Raised to C$14.75
Summit Industrial Income REIT PT Raised to C$14.75
Diamondback Energy – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Diamondback Energy – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
American Eagle Outfitters Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
American Eagle Outfitters Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Teleflex Incorporated to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Teleflex Incorporated to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Garmin Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Garmin Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report