Dougherty & Co Weighs in on R1 RCM Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for R1 RCM in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the healthcare provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -118.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.05.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in R1 RCM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.