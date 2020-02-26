Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EIF. CIBC boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$41.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.65. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$32.02 and a 12 month high of C$46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 95.11%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.