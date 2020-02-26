KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on ITT to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,562,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ITT by 332.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,605,000 after purchasing an additional 484,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in ITT by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 33,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

