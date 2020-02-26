Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Iamgold in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th.

TSE:IMG opened at C$4.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.55. Iamgold has a twelve month low of C$3.08 and a twelve month high of C$5.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

