Dougherty & Co Weighs in on InterDigital Wireless Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for InterDigital Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IDCC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital Wireless has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 321,911 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $9,633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,541,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

