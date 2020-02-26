Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ICD stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

