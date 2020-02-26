Brokers Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report released on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.