TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraGo in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for TeraGo’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on TeraGo from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TeraGo from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

TeraGo stock opened at C$7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81. TeraGo has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.93.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

