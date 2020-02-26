TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraGo in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for TeraGo’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on TeraGo from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TeraGo from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
TeraGo Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
