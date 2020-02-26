Analysts Offer Predictions for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

