Financial Analysis: Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) versus International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stock Yards Bancorp and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and International Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $197.55 million 4.27 $66.07 million $2.89 12.91 International Bancshares $630.86 million 3.82 $215.93 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Stock Yards Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 33.44% 17.03% 1.93% International Bancshares 32.56% 10.52% 1.76%

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Stock Yards Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, trust, employee benefit plan, estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 38 full service banking locations, including 28 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 5 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, and drive up and walk up facilities, as well as other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 27, 2019, the company had 189 branch facilities and 287 ATMs serving 89 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Laredo, Texas.

