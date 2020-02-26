Financial Analysis: BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) versus PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO)

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BNP PARIBAS/S alerts:

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP PARIBAS/S $49.95 billion 1.38 $9.15 billion $3.48 7.92 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $22.08 million 2.04 $4.07 million N/A N/A

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Risk and Volatility

BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BNP PARIBAS/S and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP PARIBAS/S 2 1 0 0 1.33 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

BNP PARIBAS/S currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.42%. Given BNP PARIBAS/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BNP PARIBAS/S is more favorable than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Profitability

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP PARIBAS/S 18.33% 7.41% 0.34% PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 18.43% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BNP PARIBAS/S beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Company Profile

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.