Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Critical Survey

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Watford alerts:

This table compares Watford and NI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million 0.73 $62.54 million $2.00 11.73 NI $212.37 million 1.51 $31.08 million N/A N/A

Watford has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% 6.04% 1.63% NI 9.42% 7.98% 4.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Watford and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Watford currently has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.96%. Given Watford’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than NI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Watford beats NI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.