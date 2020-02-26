Head to Head Contrast: VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and Telefonica Brasil (OTCMKTS:VIV)

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and Telefonica Brasil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVENDI SA/ADR $17.81 billion 1.92 $1.77 billion $1.58 17.03 Telefonica Brasil $10.98 billion 1.89 $1.27 billion $0.69 17.86

VIVENDI SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Telefonica Brasil. VIVENDI SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonica Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and Telefonica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVENDI SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Telefonica Brasil 11.31% 7.00% 4.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VIVENDI SA/ADR and Telefonica Brasil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVENDI SA/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 Telefonica Brasil 0 4 0 0 2.00

Telefonica Brasil has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Telefonica Brasil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefonica Brasil is more favorable than VIVENDI SA/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Telefonica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telefonica Brasil beats VIVENDI SA/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services; and owns and manages intellectual property rights, live performances, festival productions, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and Vivendi Content, a content creation unit, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. Telefônica Brasil S.A. markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Telefônica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP Telecomunicações Participações Ltda.

