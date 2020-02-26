Head-To-Head Review: Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) and Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RIO)

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Rio Tinto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lomiko Metals and Rio Tinto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rio Tinto 5 13 4 0 1.95

Lomiko Metals presently has a consensus target price of $0.11, suggesting a potential upside of 242.68%. Rio Tinto has a consensus target price of $1,404.08, suggesting a potential upside of 2,684.21%. Given Rio Tinto’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rio Tinto is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Rio Tinto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.33 million N/A N/A Rio Tinto $40.52 billion 1.58 $13.64 billion $5.07 9.95

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Rio Tinto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -43.46% -40.48% Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rio Tinto beats Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec. It also holds a 40% interest in the La Loutre graphite property covering an area of approximately 2,508.97 hectares located in southern Québec; and 80% interest in the Lac-des-Iles property covering an area of approximately 5,601.30 hectares situated in Québec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

