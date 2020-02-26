Financial Comparison: RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) versus ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RED ELECTRICA C/ADR N/A N/A N/A ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 26.35% 35.14% 9.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RED ELECTRICA C/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00 ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 1 1 0 0 1.50

Dividends

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RED ELECTRICA C/ADR $2.19 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.41 billion 3.67 $633.21 million N/A N/A

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has higher revenue and earnings than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Summary

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S beats RED ELECTRICA C/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity. The company also provides consultancy, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. was founded in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

About ENGIE BRASIL EN/S

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

