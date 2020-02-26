Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,850 ($24.34).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMIN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,880 ($24.73) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, with a total value of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10).

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,639 ($21.56) on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,374.50 ($18.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,778.50 ($23.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,731.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,649.18.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

