Zacks: UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UTStarcom an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of UTSI opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

