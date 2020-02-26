Brokerages Expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.67. Jabil posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $193,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,191,193.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $7,576,163 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jabil by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

