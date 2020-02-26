-$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to report ($1.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the lowest is ($1.31). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($4.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

XERS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,888.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 66,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,201,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,173,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,928,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 271,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $918,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XERS opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

