British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,600

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,748.21 ($49.31).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,195.50 ($42.03) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,406.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,069.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,500.50 ($46.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.