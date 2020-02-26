Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BNZL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bunzl to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,116 ($27.83).

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,050 ($26.97) on Monday. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,005.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,045.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Bunzl will post 12991.0016463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

