Analysts Anticipate GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. GP Strategies posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GP Strategies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth $3,992,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 88,090 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,406,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,231 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 73,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,231,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $211.74 million, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

