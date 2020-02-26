Blancco Technology Group’s (BLTG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon raised their price target on shares of Blancco Technology Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Blancco Technology Group stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.97) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.32 million and a PE ratio of 226.00. Blancco Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 85.50 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.55 ($2.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 152.56.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

